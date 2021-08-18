Comcast, ViacomCBS to Launch European Streaming Service SkyShowtime

Good news for prospective writers and producers across Europe, with Disney+ revealing today the extent of its ambition when it comes to original programming in the region, aiming for a staggering 50 productions each year by 2024. Following the success of Disney’s streaming service over the past 18 months – to the tune of 116 million global subscribers – Liam Keelan, Disney’s VP Original Production, EMEA, admitted the platform had exceeded all expectations. He reflected during a session at the Edinburgh TV Festival: “It was one of the few benefits of Covid. We had that captive audience and it helped people...