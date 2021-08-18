Harlem Daily Weather Forecast

HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms then light rain during the day; while light rain then areas of fog overnight High 60 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 19 Areas of fog then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 64 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, August 20 Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight High 68 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Light Rain High 67 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.