Harlem, MT

Harlem Daily Weather Forecast

Harlem Dispatch
 6 days ago

HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bV7nPBl00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms then light rain during the day; while light rain then areas of fog overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of fog then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Harlem, MT
With Harlem Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

