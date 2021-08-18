Harlem Daily Weather Forecast
HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms then light rain during the day; while light rain then areas of fog overnight
- High 60 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of fog then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Light Rain
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
