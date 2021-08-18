Cancel
Navajo, NM

Wednesday rain in Navajo meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Navajo News Beat
 6 days ago

(NAVAJO, NM) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Navajo Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Navajo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bV7nLu500

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

