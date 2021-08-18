Fairplay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FAIRPLAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 64 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



