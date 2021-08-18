Garberville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GARBERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 93 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 97 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, August 20
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0