Garberville, CA

Garberville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Garberville News Alert
Garberville News Alert
 6 days ago

GARBERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bV7nCxY00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Garberville News Alert

Garberville News Alert

Garberville, CA
