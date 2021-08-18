Platte Weather Forecast
PLATTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
