Platte, SD

Platte Weather Forecast

Platte Times
 6 days ago

PLATTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bV7nB4p00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Platte Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

