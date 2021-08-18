Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

You should watch: 'Untold: Malice at The Palace'

By Kyle Neubeck
phillyvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly on in Netflix's new documentary concerning the "Malice at The Palace," director Floyd Russ hits viewers with a barrage of sound bites from news personalities of all sorts — commentators left and right of center, invested or uninterested in sports, forceful and understated. Yet they all seem to settle on the same story, painting the 2004-05 Indiana Pacers as a bunch of miscreants, with one analyst going so far as to refer to the entire league as the, "Thug Basketball Association."

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Miller
Person
Jermaine O'neal
Person
David Stern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Pacers#Untold#Eastern Conference#Lakers#The Last Dance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Apple
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAthebuzzcincy.com

EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine O’Neal Revists Malice At The Palace One Final Time, Reveals He Has No Regrets About That Night

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The infamous “Malice At The Palace” brawl that went down on November 19, 2004, is one of the moments the NBA did whatever it could at the time to move on from and “learn” from. In the process of cleaning up, the league came down hard on those involved, mainly the members of the Indiana Pacers at the time, Jermaine O’Neal, Ron (Metta World Peace) Artest, and Stephen Jackson.
Worldgamingideology.com

Netflix Original: Untold: Malice at the Palace: Does the documentary do the story justice? – Netflix News

The first entry in the five-part Untold series, Untold: Malice at the Palace, has arrived on Netflix. The sports docuseries will offer viewers a new perspective on five stories that they may have thought they already knew. By starting with the infamous NBA brawl that took place in Auburn Hills, Michigan in 2004, the series ensured they would grab viewers’ attention right away.
NBAthefocus.news

What happened to Charlie Haddad? Update after Malice At The Palace documentary

Floyd Russ’ new Netflix documentary series Untold started its weekly run on Tuesday with Malice At The Palace, featuring (among others) a Saginaw man named Charlie. What happened to Charlie Haddad on 19 November 2004 – and where is he now?. What happened to Charlie Haddad?. Charlie Haddad was one...
NBAYardbarker

Stephen Jackson reveals his one regret about 'Malice at the Palace' incident

Nearly 17 years after the infamous “Malice at the Palace” incident, Stephen Jackson is revealing the one thing he regrets about the whole situation. Netflix released an episode of their new docuseries “Untold” this week that focused on the notorious Indiana Pacers-Detroit Pistons brawl at the Palace of Auburn Hills in 2004. The episode told the story of the incident from the perspectives of those who experienced it, including Jackson and Indiana Pacers teammates Ron Artest, Jermaine O’Neal and Reggie Miller.
NBAheadstuff.org

Netflix Sports Doc Untold: Malice at the Palace Thoughtfully Re-Examines an Infamous Event

Untold: Malice at the Palace asks the viewer to reconsider the legacy of the eponymous brawl. On 19 November 2004, the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons got into a shoving match which escalated into a riot at Detroit’s Palace at Auburn Hills. Through a series of interviews with players, sportscasters, fans, and security officials, new light is shed on the now legendary event.
NBAdukebasketballreport.com

Video Recommendation: Malice In The Palace

We didn’t know what to expect from Netflix’s documentary Malice In The Palace, which most of you will know is about the brawl between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons in 2004. What we found out was how little we really knew about it. The documentary focuses mainly on...
NBAPosted by
Distractify

Did Fans Deserve to Get Punched During the ”Malice at the Palace”?

If you were a fan of The Last Dance then there's a good chance you're trying to lap up as much basketball docu-content you can get your hands on. And Netflix is betting that you're going to want to check out its latest sports series, Untold, which features an episode dedicated to one of the NBA's biggest controversies: "The Malice at the Palace."
NBARealGM

The Real Malice Of The Palace

Netflix’s new documentary about “The Malice at The Palace” is now streaming, and it is many things. Most effectively, though, it is a window into the 2004 version of the NBA—a re-sparking, an un-memory-holing of a slice of the league’s zeitgeist in keeping with HBO and The Ringer’s new Woodstock 99 documentary. Here we are all over again, marinating in the turn from the 20th century into the 21st, wondering what went wrong; if anything can be said to have gone meaningfully wrong, that is. Tonally speaking, the documentary, like the one about the infamous music festival, suggests that something did very much turn rotten, and so much so that the odor of the moment’s transgression still wafts up to our noses today.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

What Happened to the Fan Who Started “Malice at the Palace”?

The “Malice at the Palace” is a “where were you when?” sports moment. I was 10, watching “SportsCenter” cover it every morning before school. I had never seen anything like it. A lot of people remember a beer hitting Indiana Pacers forward Ron Artest (now Metta Sandiford-Artest) on the scorer’s...
NBAbasketballnews.com

David Aldridge: The media failed to tell full Malice at The Palace story

David Aldridge was a guest on my weekly show, "The Collision: Sports and Politics," with my co-host, Dave Zirin, and we discussed the Malice At the Palace documentary that was just released on Netflix. The documentary presented a thorough and complete examination of the infamous 2004 melee that turned the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy