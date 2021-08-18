You should watch: 'Untold: Malice at The Palace'

Netflix’s new documentary about “The Malice at The Palace” is now streaming, and it is many things. Most effectively, though, it is a window into the 2004 version of the NBA—a re-sparking, an un-memory-holing of a slice of the league’s zeitgeist in keeping with HBO and The Ringer’s new Woodstock 99 documentary. Here we are all over again, marinating in the turn from the 20th century into the 21st, wondering what went wrong; if anything can be said to have gone meaningfully wrong, that is. Tonally speaking, the documentary, like the one about the infamous music festival, suggests that something did very much turn rotten, and so much so that the odor of the moment’s transgression still wafts up to our noses today.