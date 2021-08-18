You should watch: 'Untold: Malice at The Palace'
Early on in Netflix's new documentary concerning the "Malice at The Palace," director Floyd Russ hits viewers with a barrage of sound bites from news personalities of all sorts — commentators left and right of center, invested or uninterested in sports, forceful and understated. Yet they all seem to settle on the same story, painting the 2004-05 Indiana Pacers as a bunch of miscreants, with one analyst going so far as to refer to the entire league as the, "Thug Basketball Association."www.phillyvoice.com
