Garrison, ND

Wednesday sun alert in Garrison — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Garrison Dispatch
 6 days ago

(GARRISON, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Garrison. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Garrison:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bV7mvLW00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Garrison, ND
ABOUT

With Garrison Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

