Ackley Daily Weather Forecast
ACKLEY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
