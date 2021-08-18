4-Day Weather Forecast For Challis
CHALLIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
