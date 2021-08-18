4-Day Weather Forecast For Challis

CHALLIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.