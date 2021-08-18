Cancel
Challis, ID

4-Day Weather Forecast For Challis

Challis Today
 6 days ago

CHALLIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bV7mj0200

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Challis, ID
With Challis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

