Thornton, NH

Daily Weather Forecast For Thornton

Posted by 
Thornton Times
Thornton Times
 6 days ago

THORNTON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bV7mhEa00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Thornton Times

Thornton Times

Thornton, NH
With Thornton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

