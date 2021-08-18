Cancel
Wetumka, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Wetumka

Wetumka News Watch
Wetumka News Watch
 6 days ago

WETUMKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bV7mbwE00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

