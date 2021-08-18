Daily Weather Forecast For Wetumka
WETUMKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
