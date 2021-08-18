Cancel
Baker, MT

Weather Forecast For Baker

Baker News Beat
 6 days ago

BAKER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bV7mZ7e00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • 9 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

