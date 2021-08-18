Seven things about The Paris Wife, by Meghan Masterson

Twenty years after her death, Princess Margaret is best known for her sardonic (and, let’s face it, often deeply snobby) one-liners, her tumultuous marriage to Vogue photographer Lord Snowdon, and her viral morning routine. (As recounted in Craig Brown’s brilliant Ma’am Darling: 99 Glimpses of Princess Margaret, the late royal began most days with a few hours of chain-smoking in bed while “reading the newspapers” followed by a “vodka pick-me-up” and a four-course lunch “served in an informal manner from silver dishes”.) It’s only recently, however, that biographers have highlighted perhaps her most influential contribution to society: the modern craze for horoscopes. While astrology has, of course, been studied for millennia, it’s the arrival of Margaret that triggered the mainstream revival of the age-old practice.
Comments / 0