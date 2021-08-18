Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Meridian

Posted by 
Meridian Bulletin
Meridian Bulletin
 6 days ago

MERIDIAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKigE_0bV7mSwZ00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Meridian Bulletin

Meridian Bulletin

Meridian, TX
25
Followers
194
Post
635
Views
ABOUT

With Meridian Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy