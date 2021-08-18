Cancel
Gordon, NE

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Gordon News Beat
 6 days ago

(GORDON, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gordon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gordon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bV7mOet00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gordon News Beat

Gordon News Beat

Gordon, NE
