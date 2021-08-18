Cancel
Mona, UT

Mona Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Mona News Beat
Mona News Beat
 6 days ago

MONA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bV7mMtR00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy smoke then areas of smoke overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

