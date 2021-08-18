Mona Daily Weather Forecast
MONA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy smoke then areas of smoke overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Patchy Smoke
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
