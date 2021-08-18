Waurika Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WAURIKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- 12 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
