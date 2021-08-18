Cancel
Waurika, OK

Waurika Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Waurika News Beat
Waurika News Beat
 6 days ago

WAURIKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bV7mL0i00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Waurika News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

