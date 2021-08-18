Cancel
Santa Claus, IN

Weather Forecast For Santa Claus

Santa Claus Voice
 6 days ago

SANTA CLAUS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bV7mK7z00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Santa Claus Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

