Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covelo, CA

Weather Forecast For Covelo

Posted by 
Covelo Voice
Covelo Voice
 6 days ago

COVELO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0bV7mJFG00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 94 °F, low 52 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 97 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Areas of smoke then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Covelo Voice

Covelo Voice

Covelo, CA
28
Followers
185
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Covelo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covelo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy