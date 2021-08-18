Langdon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LANGDON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, August 19 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, August 21 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 21 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.