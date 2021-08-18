Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Langdon, ND

Langdon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Langdon Updates
Langdon Updates
 6 days ago

LANGDON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bV7mGb500

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Langdon Updates

Langdon Updates

Langdon, ND
8
Followers
165
Post
669
Views
ABOUT

With Langdon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Langdon, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy