Kingsville, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Kingsville

Kingsville Post
Kingsville Post
 6 days ago

KINGSVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bV7mFiM00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 70 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Kingsville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Kingsville, OH
#Newsbreak#Nws
