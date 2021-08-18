Daily Weather Forecast For Kingsville
KINGSVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 70 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
