Daily Weather Forecast For Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 70 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.