Fountain City Weather Forecast

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, August 21 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.