Harvey, ND

Wednesday sun alert in Harvey — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Harvey Voice
 6 days ago

(HARVEY, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Harvey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Harvey:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bV7mC4B00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Harvey Voice

Harvey Voice

Harvey, ND
With Harvey Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

