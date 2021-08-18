Cancel
Wellfleet, MA

Wellfleet Daily Weather Forecast

Wellfleet Daily
Wellfleet Daily
 6 days ago

WELLFLEET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bV7m9VF00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 71 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

