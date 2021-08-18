Paden City Daily Weather Forecast
PADEN CITY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, August 20
Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0