Paden City, WV

Paden City Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Paden City Today
 6 days ago

PADEN CITY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bV7m6r400

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Paden City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

