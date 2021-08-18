Bloomville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BLOOMVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
