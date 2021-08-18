4-Day Weather Forecast For John Day
JOHN DAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
