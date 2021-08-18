4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Tisbury

WEST. TISBURY, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 81 °F, low 70 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, August 21 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight High 83 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



