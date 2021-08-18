Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(HUMBOLDT, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Humboldt Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Humboldt:

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 72 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.