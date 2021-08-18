Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baudette, MN

Wednesday sun alert in Baudette — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Baudette Daily
Baudette Daily
 6 days ago

(BAUDETTE, MN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baudette:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0mIO_0bV7ltXr00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Baudette Daily

Baudette Daily

Baudette, MN
13
Followers
211
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Baudette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baudette, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
Hawaii StateFOXBusiness

Hawaii's Dem governor asks travelers to stay away amid COVID surge: ‘Not a good time’

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is urging tourists not to travel to the islands due to a surge in coronavirus cases amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "It is a risky time to be traveling right now," Ige said Monday, asking visitors and residents to limit their travel to essential businesses only. "I encourage everyone to restrict and curtail travel to Hawaii. It’s not a good time to travel to the islands."

Comments / 0

Community Policy