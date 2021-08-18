Weather Forecast For Tonopah
TONOPAH, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
