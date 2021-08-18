Crouse Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CROUSE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
