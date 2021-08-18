Weather Forecast For La Plata
LA PLATA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
