La Plata, MO

Weather Forecast For La Plata

Posted by 
La Plata Bulletin
La Plata Bulletin
 6 days ago

LA PLATA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bV7lp0x00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With La Plata Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

