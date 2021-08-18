Kellogg Daily Weather Forecast
KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0