Seagraves Daily Weather Forecast

SEAGRAVES, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.