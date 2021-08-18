Seagraves Daily Weather Forecast
SEAGRAVES, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
