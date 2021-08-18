2 firefighters injured in 2-alarm fire at Gerritsen Beach

" Two firefighters were injured during a two-alarm fire in the Gerritsen Beach area. A home on Ebony Court was severely damaged, completely covered in black ash. Fire officials say over 105 firefighters responded to the scene. The owner of the house says it was her son’s quick thinking that got them all out safely. It took fire officials a little over an hour to bring the fire under control. The two firefighters sustained minor injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. "