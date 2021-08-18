Cancel
New York City, NY

2 firefighters injured in 2-alarm fire at Gerritsen Beach

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

" Two firefighters were injured during a two-alarm fire in the Gerritsen Beach area. A home on Ebony Court was severely damaged, completely covered in black ash. Fire officials say over 105 firefighters responded to the scene. The owner of the house says it was her son’s quick thinking that got them all out safely. It took fire officials a little over an hour to bring the fire under control. The two firefighters sustained minor injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. "

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

