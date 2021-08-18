Weather Forecast For Salome
SALOME, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
