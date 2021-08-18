Cancel
Salome Times

Weather Forecast For Salome

Salome Times
Salome Times
 6 days ago

SALOME, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bV7lkqY00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Salome Times

Salome Times

Salome, AZ
ABOUT

With Salome Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

