Daily Weather Forecast For Solon Springs

SOLON SPRINGS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, August 21 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.