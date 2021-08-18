Cancel
Solon Springs, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Solon Springs

Solon Springs News Flash
Solon Springs News Flash
 6 days ago

SOLON SPRINGS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzhcc_0bV7lhCN00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Solon Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

