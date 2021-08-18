Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry, IL

Wednesday set for rain in Henry — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Henry Voice
Henry Voice
 6 days ago

(HENRY, IL) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Henry, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Henry:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bV7leYC00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Henry Voice

Henry Voice

Henry, IL
14
Followers
194
Post
931
Views
ABOUT

With Henry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henry, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
Hawaii StateFOXBusiness

Hawaii's Dem governor asks travelers to stay away amid COVID surge: ‘Not a good time’

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is urging tourists not to travel to the islands due to a surge in coronavirus cases amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "It is a risky time to be traveling right now," Ige said Monday, asking visitors and residents to limit their travel to essential businesses only. "I encourage everyone to restrict and curtail travel to Hawaii. It’s not a good time to travel to the islands."

Comments / 0

Community Policy