Canaan, CT

Rainy forecast for Canaan? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Canaan Today
Canaan Today
 6 days ago

(CANAAN, CT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Canaan Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canaan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bV7lcmk00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Canaan Today

Canaan Today

Canaan, CT
With Canaan Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
Hawaii StateFOXBusiness

Hawaii's Dem governor asks travelers to stay away amid COVID surge: ‘Not a good time’

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is urging tourists not to travel to the islands due to a surge in coronavirus cases amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "It is a risky time to be traveling right now," Ige said Monday, asking visitors and residents to limit their travel to essential businesses only. "I encourage everyone to restrict and curtail travel to Hawaii. It’s not a good time to travel to the islands."

