Carrington Daily Weather Forecast
CARRINGTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
