Daily Weather Forecast For Fosston
FOSSTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0