Teec Nos Pos Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TEEC NOS POS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 16 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



