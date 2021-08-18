Chamberlain Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CHAMBERLAIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 95 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



