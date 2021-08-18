Weather Forecast For Lame Deer
LAME DEER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 55 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
