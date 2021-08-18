Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Sherbert Lane creator's creativity inspired by her childhood | Made in SA

Posted by 
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFfIK_0bV7lDuh00

As Lesley Sayers sits down to her sewing machine, to cut and sew the tiniest accessories, she is reminded of the person who every summer would work with her at her machine.

"This was my grandma's also. I have a lot of her sewing supplies. Everybody just gave it all to me," Sherbert Lane, owner, Lesley Sayers said.

"My grandma is kind of the person who fostered all my creativity. She taught me to sew and she taught me all those things. She made my bows for me when I was little, so she was definitely my inspiration throughout," Sayers said.

Bows were something Sayers hadn't made since her daughter was an infant. Back then it was frills and sequence. Today, it's something simpler.

"I started seeing these fabric bows and I fell in love with them," Sayers said.

It's a craft she knew could keep her busy through the height of the pandemic.

"I decided I needed a creative outlet so I started doing them again." Sayers said.  "Everything in here is hers," Sayers said looking at a box of ribbon.

It was one of those pieces of lace handed down to her from her great grandmother's collection that sparked her new business, Sherbert Lane.

"This is one of the first ones I made out of her lace. It's small and I just wonder what she used this for," Sayers said.

Some of the last pieces of those memories of crafting with her great grandmother.

"It makes me miss her, it makes me wish that I could ask her what she used it for or have her teach me more things about it. Like honestly I still like the smell of it because I feel like it still kind of smells like her still."

It's a bit of Memaw sewn into each bow.

"It's my way of keeping her close," Sayers said. "I just imagine that she is constantly watching me and constantly watching over me, and I really do think that she is proud of me."

To learn more, click here .

Comments / 0

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Inspiration#Childhood#Sewing#Cut And Sew#Sa
Related
TV Shows/Film

Nestflix Creator Lynn Fisher Shares the Inspiration for Her Website Devoted to Fake Movies

Yesterday, web designer Lynn Fisher launched a new site called Nestflix, which organizes fictional movies within movies into a fake streaming service. And it’s not just movies: there are fake TV shows from TV shows mixed in as well. Woody’s Roundup from Toy Story 2? It’s there. Queens Boulevard from Entourage? You betcha. The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening from Schitt’s Creek? Absolutely. For pop culture obsessives, Nestflix serves as the rare Internet rabbit hole that’s totally enjoyable to disappear into.
LifestyleThe Drum

Creativity rules: Inspiration for the holiday season

The formula for “good” creative hasn’t changed much since marketers first used it to draw in a discerning audience. Essentially, it’s about telling an engaging story that people can connect with and relate to. What has changed, however, is the way that story is told. This is especially true around...
Visual ArtYakima Herald Republic

The Arts Scene: Cave paintings serve as creative inspiration

When I first viewed Betsy Bloomfield’s work a year or so ago at Collaboration Coffee, I thought it reminded me of the prehistoric Lascaux caves in France. After reading her artist’s statement on display at Oak Hollow, Bloomfield was indeed inspired by these ancient animal paintings as early as grade school.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

How music collectives like Paul Hourican of Ireland’s Blackbird Sounds inspire creativity

When you hear the term “music collective,” you may immediately see visions of artists at Woodstock, sitting in a circle, jamming away to their experimental musical sounds. And in many ways, this image does indeed accurately reflect the core concept of a music collective. However, a deeper understanding of the term can be found in the goals of the groups and the artists within the collectives themselves.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hacks’ Co-Creators on How They Balance Their Romantic Relationship With Creative Pursuits

Lucia Aniello doesn’t remember exactly what Paul W. Downs did more than a decade ago in an improv class that made her laugh so hard, but her instinct was to record it. “I turned to our teacher and said, ‘Write that down,’ ” she says with a laugh as she recounts the story. “What an unbelievably rude thing for a student to say to a teacher, as if she were a writer’s assistant!” The couple, who co-created HBO Max’s Hacks with Jen Statsky and are nominated for Emmys (along with Statsky, Aniello and Downs are up for writing for a comedy...
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

The White Lotus' Molly Shannon On How Childhood Tragedy Inspired SNL's Mary Katherine Gallagher

Comedy and tragedy go hand in hand in the case of many comedians. Saturday Night Live, and comedy in general, can be an ideal playground for finding balance. That seemed to be the case for SNL alum Molly Shannon and her character Mary Katherine Gallagher. Creating and introducing the iconic character was a healing moment for Shannon, although viewers didn't know it at the time. The White Lotus star revealed the childhood tragedy that inspired the iconic SNL character.
Hair Carewmagazine.com

Billie Eilish’s New Mom Haircut Was Inspired by Her Actual Mom

For her Happier Than Ever era, Billie Eilish took on a dramatic hair transformation. Her platinum blonde hair, reportedly inspired by fan art, was an arduous six-week coloring process to ensure her hair’s health remained in tact. But her newest hair upgrade took just minutes with a pair of shears—the beloved singer chopped off several inches of her long bowl cut and is now rocking an on-trend lob hairstyle.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

See Billie Eilish's Latest Hair Transformation Inspired By Her Mom

Watch: Billie Eilish Reveals How Justin Bieber Helps Her Handle Fame. Fans are happier than ever over Billie Eilish's latest look. The "bad guy" singer debuted her fresh hairstyle on social media Monday, Aug. 23. While the shaggy bob is new for the Grammy winner, she had very familiar inspiration: her mom! The star shared throwback snaps of her mother Maggie Baird with a similar 'do.
Designshillingtoneducation.com

#ILoveTheseGeniuses Creative Inspiration: Vasty

Shillington students and staff from around the world share the work of creatives who inspire them in the #ILoveTheseGuys series. In this post, Online student Daniel Chu highlights a project from Barcelona based creative studio Vasty. Vasty uses common balloons and rubber gloves to create interesting compositions through intertwining tube...
Video GamesGamespot

Disciples: Liberation's Protagonist Will Surprise You Through Her Dialogue, Says Creative Director

Publisher Kalypso Media and developer Frima Studio have revealed Disciples: Liberation will launch October 21. Unlike previous titles in the turn-based strategy RPG series, Liberation features a fully realized protagonist in Avyanna. Frima Studio wanted a protagonist who could surprise the player, one whose decisions and dialogue options are inspired by an already established history and personality.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Katie Thurston Talks Childhood Dream Job, How It Connects Her To Blake

Katie Thurston made a huge first impression on Matt James when she stepped out of the limo on Season 25 of The Bachelor. The stunning brunette brought along her vibrator to give to Matt James, kicking off some serious sex-positive vibes that followed her through The Bachelorette. Katie was introduced as a banking manager. But was her dream always in finance? Katie Thurston opens up about her childhood dream job and how it connects to her new fiance.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

SCOPES Curator Theseus Chan Is Inspiring Creators To Trust Their Instincts

Theseus Chan doesn’t give much thought to titles these days. “I started as an Art Director, but more and more I felt that sort of thing pigeonholed me into something and years back I described myself as Creative Director or I’m a Designer, says Chan. “But nowadays I think it’s less and less important for me because I don’t mind having no definition or title. What’s important is the kind of work that you do consistently that will define who you are.” Yet there’s one title Chan has recently been given that’s almost too big to ignore — as lead graphic artist for SCOPES — the internationally-renowned design expert was tasked with handling all the creative and branding for the first ever virtual festival edition.
Yonkers, NYrekkerd.org

Yonkers! Tyler, The Creator inspired Cthulhu sound pack by New Nation

ADSR Sounds has launched New Nation’s new sound pack Yonkers!, a collection of 30 Cthulhu chord progression presets inspired by Tyler, The Creator. With 24 chords in each progression, this pack includes a total of 720 individual chords, and you can use Cthulhu’s “Arp Generator” to get more melodic inspiration.
Celebritiesglamourmagazine.co.uk

Billie Eilish has traded in her shoulder-length hair for an epic new shaggy bob, and it's inspired by her mama

Billie Eilish doesn't follow trends. She sets them. Few people could make a slime green root pop mainstream, but Billie managed it. Likewise, the singer stepped onto the seventies shag train way ahead of the pack, now it's the biggest cut of 2021. Her retro blonde transformation nearly broke the internet and her changing strands have got their own stan following (#billieeilishhair has 5 million views on TikTok).

Comments / 0

Community Policy