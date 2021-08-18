Sherbert Lane creator's creativity inspired by her childhood | Made in SA

As Lesley Sayers sits down to her sewing machine, to cut and sew the tiniest accessories, she is reminded of the person who every summer would work with her at her machine.

"This was my grandma's also. I have a lot of her sewing supplies. Everybody just gave it all to me," Sherbert Lane, owner, Lesley Sayers said.

"My grandma is kind of the person who fostered all my creativity. She taught me to sew and she taught me all those things. She made my bows for me when I was little, so she was definitely my inspiration throughout," Sayers said.

Bows were something Sayers hadn't made since her daughter was an infant. Back then it was frills and sequence. Today, it's something simpler.

"I started seeing these fabric bows and I fell in love with them," Sayers said.

It's a craft she knew could keep her busy through the height of the pandemic.

"I decided I needed a creative outlet so I started doing them again." Sayers said. "Everything in here is hers," Sayers said looking at a box of ribbon.

It was one of those pieces of lace handed down to her from her great grandmother's collection that sparked her new business, Sherbert Lane.

"This is one of the first ones I made out of her lace. It's small and I just wonder what she used this for," Sayers said.

Some of the last pieces of those memories of crafting with her great grandmother.

"It makes me miss her, it makes me wish that I could ask her what she used it for or have her teach me more things about it. Like honestly I still like the smell of it because I feel like it still kind of smells like her still."

It's a bit of Memaw sewn into each bow.

"It's my way of keeping her close," Sayers said. "I just imagine that she is constantly watching me and constantly watching over me, and I really do think that she is proud of me."

