Lisbon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LISBON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 29 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 21 mph



