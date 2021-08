A Pokémon League of Legends? That is precisely the premise of Pokémon Unite, the new title free-to-play from The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios. Like the Riot Games video game, it is a product of the MOBA genre. Nintendo decided to launch it first on Nintendo Switch, although it announced that it would later reach mobile devices. We knew that the launch would occur in September, but we did not know the exact day, until now. In the Pokémon Presents it has been revealed that it will be from September 22.