4-Day Weather Forecast For Malta
MALTA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Rain showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
