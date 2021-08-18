Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malta, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Malta

Posted by 
Malta Digest
Malta Digest
 6 days ago

MALTA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bV7l43P00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Rain showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Malta Digest

Malta Digest

Malta, MT
9
Followers
135
Post
478
Views
ABOUT

With Malta Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malta, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
Hawaii StateFOXBusiness

Hawaii's Dem governor asks travelers to stay away amid COVID surge: ‘Not a good time’

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is urging tourists not to travel to the islands due to a surge in coronavirus cases amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "It is a risky time to be traveling right now," Ige said Monday, asking visitors and residents to limit their travel to essential businesses only. "I encourage everyone to restrict and curtail travel to Hawaii. It’s not a good time to travel to the islands."

Comments / 0

Community Policy