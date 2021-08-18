4-Day Weather Forecast For Malta

MALTA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 63 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 64 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Rain showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



